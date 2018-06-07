Fandangle preparations underway

Ticket sales going well for 2018 shows
Rehearsals for the upcoming Fandangle summer performances at the Prairie Theater paused a bit last week to allow the Indians to have Sunday off for the Memorial Day weekend, everyone to focus on the Haskell sampler on Monday and Tuesday, and many of the Huppi Hi dancers to join the migration to the state softball tournament in Austin on Wednesday.
