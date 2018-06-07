eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Ft. Griffin Fandangle » Fandangle preparations underway

Fandangle preparations underway

June 6, 2018 · Posted In: Ft. Griffin Fandangle, Local

Ticket sales going well for 2018 shows

Rehearsals for the upcoming Fandangle summer performances at the Prairie Theater paused a bit last week to allow the Indians to have Sunday off for the Memorial Day weekend, everyone to focus on the Haskell sampler on Monday and Tuesday, and many of the Huppi Hi dancers to join the migration to the state softball tournament in Austin on Wednesday.

