eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Library reading program to continue

Library reading program to continue

June 6, 2018 · Posted In: Local

Weekly sessions slated on Tuesdays

Children who attended the Albany Study Club sponsored summer reading program at the Shackelford County Library this Tuesday  learned to “do the twist” and played “Instrument Bingo” to remind them of the books introduced at the first of the four “Libraries Rock” themed weekly sessions.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions