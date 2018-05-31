eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » Terrell named interim superintendent

Terrell named interim superintendent

May 30, 2018 · Posted In: Albany, School

Former principal to begin duties July 10

Longtime Albany teacher and principal Doyleen Terrell, who retired at the end of the 2014 school year, was hired as AISD’s interim superintendent during a special early morning meeting on Tuesday, May 29.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions