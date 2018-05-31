eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Ft. Griffin Fandangle » Entries needed for 2018 parade

Entries needed for 2018 parade

May 30, 2018 · Posted In: Ft. Griffin Fandangle

Annual event slated for June 23

Fandangle parade chairman John Ayers is encouraging local businesses, organizations, and residents to participate in the annual event, which is set for Saturday, June 23 at 5:00 p.m.

