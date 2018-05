Shackelford County senior adults (50 and up) are invited to attend the Shackelford County Resource Center’s May senior luncheon to be held on Friday, May 18 at the Youth Center beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Hamburger patties and buns will be furnished by ResourceCare.

Members of the Albany Church of Christ will provide sliced cheese, chips, beans, a relish tray, desserts, and bingo prizes.

This is the final senior lunch of the 2017-2018 school year.