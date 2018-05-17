Splash Day set May 26 at local swimming pool

Rental hours to be expanded
Dakota Fowler, an former Albany graduate, and currently a teacher at Moran ISD, will be a co-manager of the Albany city pool this summer, along with John Stockdale, and Fowler officially started her new position on Monday, May 14, less than two weeks before the facility is scheduled to open for the season.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.