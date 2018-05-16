Joie Parsons-Tackett, wife, mother, business owner, and innkeeper died peacefully following a courageous battle with dementia Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in Albany, Texas.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 12, at the First Baptist Church of Albany with the Reverends John Tunnell and Jeff Turner presiding. Burial followed in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.

Born June 1, 1936, Arlene Joan was dubbed with the moniker “Joie” at a very early age by older sister Evelyn. Her parents William and Sadie Patten Hatley resided in Manville, Wyoming at her birth. The Hatleys enjoyed a fairly nomadic life during Joie’s childhood, moving from Wyoming, to Oregon, down to Texas, north to South Dakota, back to Wyoming, and finally a return to Texas in the town of Baird, when she was 17 years old.

A whirlwind summer romance resulted in a marriage to a local college graduate and Korean War veteran Billy Joe Parsons in Baird, Texas on Aug. 6, 1955. Immediately the newlyweds moved to nearby Albany where Bill became employed by West Texas Utilities. Joie set up house in the second floor of the Albany Fire Station.

Three sons, Mike, Rocky, and Rusty were soon born in a four-year span and the nomadic Joie put down firm roots and called Albany her home for the next 63 years.

In 1967, she left her career as a full time mother to three rather rambunctious boys to purchase The Snack Shop, a downtown restaurant. Shortly thereafter, she opened a bakery in the restaurant which was widely known for its wedding cakes. In 1970, a customer befriended and admired Joie’s work ethic and salesmanship. He offered her a new career selling insurance. She traded in her wooden spoons for a brief case and became one of the most prolific insurance salesmen for American General in North Central Texas. She was noted as hard-working, honest, customer oriented, and generous to a fault.

Her insurance career took a turn in 1983 when her husband had a heart attack and bypass surgery. Joie felt compelled to stay closer to home. The insurance business was well covered in Albany by local agencies, so again, Joie looked around and saw a need and elected to learn a new field…real estate. She soon obtained her real estate license and started Clear Fork Realty with David Cleveland. She later formed her own real estate firm Longhorn Realty.

From this platform Joie became quite successful selling houses in Albany and selling Albany to all those who would listen. She attracted numerous new community members with her “can do” attitude and bright smile.

In 1986, Bill and Joie purchased the former home of playwright Robert Nail. Their intention was to open a bed & breakfast and the home would serve as a residence and office for Longhorn Realty. Thus The Old Nail House Inn became a reality. Soon thereafter they added another Albany iconic home, the Edwin Dyess Manor.

Joie and Bill became ambassadors for Albany to all those who visited. The Old Nail House Inn became known for its outstanding accommodations, great food, and warm friendly service. Bill’s declining health resulted in his death on May 7, 1994. Joie found solace in her business.

On a business call in 2004, Joie met Edward Tackett to list his house for sale. Edward, a widower himself, was struck by Joie’s perky personality and independence. Soon a romance blossomed and they were married in 2005. A new chapter for Joie began. Together Ed and Joie enjoyed running the Old Nail House Inn and Dyess Manor along with other rental properties that Joie had acquired over the years. Many a day the house was full of guests, and many a night the two would be seen dancing the floor of a local benefit or dance. While their time together was short, it was full of love, laughter, and fun. Edward Tackett passed away on March 17, 2014.

Joie is survived by three sons, Mike and wife Betsy of Albany, Rocky and wife Cindy of Albany, Rusty of Kerrville; nine grandchildren, Heather Snyder and husband Robert, Chad Parsons and wife Mary Catherine, Dustin Parsons and wife Jamie, Sage Spencer and husband Reggy, Peyton Parsons and wife Chelsea, Kristie Smith and husband Morgan, Brandon Parsons and wife Amanda, Ashley Parsons, and Whitney Parsons Mosley; 20 great grandchildren, Hannah and Trey Snyder, Alex, Hattie Beth, and Ida Cate Parsons, Madison Ratliff, Chelsy and Slayton Parsons, Bailey, Katy, Calvin, Crew, and Creed Spencer, Rhyland Parsons, Connor and Luke Smith, Sadie Parsons, Lorelai, Leo, and Lilian Mosley; step-children, Jan Fulkerson, James P. Tackett, Phil Tackett, and Phyllis McGuffin; sister, Evelyn Pettit of Medford, Oregon; and special friends and caregivers, Rita Crowder, Jessica Bowman, Megaen Birdwell, Alicia Rios, and Linda Miller.

Donations may be made to the Old Jail Art Center, the West Texas Rehab Center, or the American Cancer Society and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net. PD