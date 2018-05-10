eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Ft. Griffin Fandangle » Fandangle rehearsals, ticket sales going well

Fandangle rehearsals, ticket sales going well

May 9, 2018 · Posted In: Ft. Griffin Fandangle, Local

The Fort Griffin Fandangle typically influences the scheduling of multiple activities in Albany during June, but right now it is still May, and even the 80-year-old musical’s cast and crew are willing to adapt and shuffle schedules to adjust to the continued success of the high school baseball and softball teams.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions