Veterans names needed by May 10

Engravers will be out later this month to add more names to those previously etched into the stone of the Veterans Memorial on the Shackelford County Courthouse square, and those wishing to include someone this year need to contact Lions Club member Sandi Conway at 325-762-2198 by Thursday, May 10.
