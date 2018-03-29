eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » School safety studied by chief, board

School safety studied by chief, board

March 28, 2018 · Posted In: Local, School

School resource officer suggested

The topic of school safety and security took up the greater portion of last Wednesday’s meeting of the Albany ISD board of trustees, with Albany chief of police Eric Hemphill visiting with board members about ways to work together.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions