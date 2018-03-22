eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Stock show assn. to meet April 3

Stock show assn. to meet April 3

March 21, 2018 · Posted In: Local

Members of the Shackelford County Youth and Livestock Association will meet on Tuesday, April 3 for a general meeting to evaluate the 2018 show, consider any proposed rule changes, and address any concerns that have been brought to the attention of the Association.

