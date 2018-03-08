40% of county voters cast ballots

Commissioners race to be decided in run-off

With a new county judge selected to take over next January and the incumbent commissioner of Precinct 4 re-elected to his seat, two other candidates will continue their race in a run-off set for May 22.

Ace Reames and Jacob Cleveland were the top two vote-getters out of a field of four for commissioner of Precinct 2. Reames pulled 101 of the 257 votes cast in the precinct race, while Cleveland was second with 68.

Whoever wins the May run-off will be the Republican candidate in November.

Former Precinct 2 commissioner and current appointee Larry Cauble was also on the Republican primary ballot, along with Eddie Edington.

Robert (Bob) Skelton had a commanding total in the three-way race for Shackelford county judge, finishing with 594 of the 873 ballots submitted in the county-wide race. He will be unopposed on the November ballot.

Brian Cope and Melinda Lucas had also filed for the judge’s post.

In Precinct 4, Cody Jordan fended off opponent Greg Clemmer with just under 60 percent of the 172 votes cast in that race.

Other local office holders, including district and county clerk Cheri Hawkins, county treasurer Tammy Brown, and justice of the peace James Breeden, were unopposed on the Republic primary ballot.

A Democratic election was also conducted on Tuesday. Less than a dozen local voters chose to cast ballots in that primary, although there was a surge of Democratic participation in other parts of the state.

A total of 904, about 40 percent, of the county’s 2,253 registered voters turned out for the primaries.

Shackelford County followed state trends in most races, endorsing Greg Abbott for another term as governor, Dan Patrick as Lieutenant Governor, Ted Cruz as U.S. Senator, and Mike Lang as District 60 state representative.

By Melinda L. Lucas

[/ptivate]