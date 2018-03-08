Student art show to open

Awards to be given this Sunday afternoon



The Old Jail Art Center’s Junior Docents will host the opening reception and awards ceremony of the 13th annual Student Art Show at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Around 200 submissions for the contest were created and entered by seventh to 12th grade students from local schools that participate in the OJAC school outreach program, Art-To-Go, including Moran, Throckmorton, Stamford, and Abilene, according to OJAC developing and marketing coordinator Kenna Hogan.

Last month the traveling art program focused on teaching Region 14 participants about the specific artists, media, and genres from five selected pieces out of the OJAC’s collection.

“These students explored five works of art from the museum’s permanent collection,” said education director Erin Whitmore. “Then they chose one piece of the five to ‘talk back to’ by creating a response piece. The chosen and winning response pieces will be displayed in the Stasney Center for Education throughout the month of March next to the original collection piece from the museum.”

Entries for the show are currently being evaluated by the Old Jail’s Junior Docents and student interns, and the group of Albany teens are selecting several winners to display during the rest of March, which is designated as Student Art Month.

The Junior Docents Corps roster this year includes Sidney Bartee, Susie Cormack, Sara Beth Cotter, Rebecca Hundhausen, Lauren Hundhausen, and Henry Kelly.

Also members of the Junior Docent Corps are Madison Wilkins, Baley Green, Bailey Reddin, Rylie Scott, and Chloe Fields.

The Junior Docents will present awards to the art show winners at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday during the opening reception.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments will be served.

By Kathy Thomson

