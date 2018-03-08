Clocks should spring forward

Daylight Saving Time returns this Sunday, March 11 at 2:00 a.m., when Albany residents, along with most of the rest of the U.S., will have to set their clocks ahead by an hour, stealing sleep that might not be restored until clocks “fall back” on Nov. 4.

Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, which in 2018 is Nov. 4.

Basically, DST is explained as “moving” one hour of daylight from the early morning to the evening, resulting in energy conservation by substituting natural sunlight for electrical lighting.