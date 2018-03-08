eriacta 100 opinie

Rehearsals to continue tonight

March 7, 2018 · Posted In: Ft. Griffin Fandangle, Local

All performers asked to participate

Fandangle singers gathered for the first practice of the year last Thursday, and the rest of the Sampler cast will join them at the Aztec Theater at 7:30 p.m.  tonight, March 8.

