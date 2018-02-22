Boom Town to show at Aztec

Everyone is invited to come to the Aztec Theater this Saturday evening and enjoy free popcorn and free water while they watch Clark Gable and Spencer Tracy make and lose fortunes in the oil business in the 1940’s adventure film Boom Town.
