Skywarn training set in area towns

♦ Classes planned in Abilene, Stamford

The National Weather Service (NWS), with the help of local organizations, conducts SkyWarn classes each spring all over the nation, including one scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 24, in Abilene.[/private]

The 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon class will meet in Hart Auditorium in the Onstead-Packer building at Abilene Christian University, and will be conducted by Warning and Coordination Meteorologist Hector Guerrero from the weather service.

Classes are not held in smaller counties every year. A class was held in Albany in 2016, and the NWS does not have a class in Albany listed on its 2018 calendar as of press time.

SkyWarn classes are open to the public and focus on storm type recognition and safety.

Another option for SkyWarn training occurs on Monday, March 5, in Stamford. This session is to be held at the fire department.

SkyWarn training sessions are free and no registration is required.

When severe weather threatens West Central Texas, the NWS closely coordinates with local emergency managers, volunteer fire fighters, law enforcement officials, SkyWarn storm spotters, storm chasers, and the media to help keep residents safe.

Guerrero explained that even with all the technological advances in severe storm detection, actual sighting and human input is still an important factor in the overall weather warning system.

First hand reports are combined with NWS data, such as information from Doppler radar, to inform communities through radio and television of the proper actions to take when severe weather threatens.

Those with questions can contact Shackelford County emergency management coordinator and sheriff Ed Miller or call the NWS at 325-944-9445.

By Kathy Thomson



[/private]