City to award solid waste contract

Audit shows no compliance issues

After almost an hour in closed session with their legal counsel to discuss how to negotiate bids from three different solid waste companies, Albany city council members opted to authorize city manager Billy Holson and attorney Pat Chesser to continue discussions with the bidders.

Joe Spano Jr. with Republic Services, the company currently handling the city of Albany’s solid waste, made a brief presentation prior to the closed session, as did Matt Knox from Knox Waste Service (KWS) and Mike Gaver of Waste Connections.

Bids from the three companies ranged from $229,000 to $236,000, but Holson said that services varied between the bids.

“We have some concerns and questions about each bid,” he said.

The city currently pays about $270,000 a year for solid waste services.

The bid is expected to be awarded at the next session.

City Audit

Accountant Cameron Gulley presented the city’s audit for 2016-2017, stating that there were no compliance issues.

He recommended that the city council seek a better interest rate for the $2.3 million held in CDs, which earned only $4,260 last year.

Citing better interest rates in recent months, he said, “You need to have that money working in the best interest of the taxpayers.”

The audit showed a surplus of $63,000 for the fiscal year.

Fire Department

Fire chief Kyle Tischler showed council members one of six new air bottles recently purchased with donated funds.

“We will also repair 10 others, so we’re in better shape equipment-wise now,” he said.

Tischler reported that a new volunteer fireman, Joel Viertel, had recently repaired the HVAC system at the fire station, with the only cost for parts.

Visitors Center Roof

Six companies submitted bids for replacing the Albany Visitors Center roof, including prices for both wallaba and medium shake shingle material.

However, action was tabled until it is determined whether the wallaba shingles are accepted by the Texas Historical Commission.

Other Business

•Susan Montgomery was elected as mayor pro tem.

•The 2018 hotel/motel tax budget of $19,660 was approved by the council.

•Gayle Mikeska, Lester Galbreath, Ann Keefer, Jana Kitchens, and Megan Lively were appointed to the hotel/motel tax board.

By Melinda L. Lucas