New OJAC exhibitions to open Saturday

Three new exhibitions open Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Old Jail Art Center, and will be on display until May 12.

OJAC members who sent in their RSVP before the Feb. 12 deadline will be able to attend the artists’ reception and special members’ opening event.

The opening, including a buffet dinner, will get underway at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, with artists’ remarks at 6:15 p.m., according to development and marketing coordinator Kenna Hogan.

Desserts for the event will be provided by the museum’s Docent Corps.

Warp and Weft

Texas native Matt Kleberg traded in his western themed artwork for a more architectural style of modernistic painting after he moved to New York a few years ago, and both Kleberg and the art world like the change.

“The balance of colorful abstraction and architectural elements is what gives Kleberg his unique quality as an artist,” said art critic Jonathan Goodman.

Kleberg purposely limits his style to intensely colored stripes and shapes applied in serial repetition, according to OJAC executive director and curator of exhibitions Patrick Kelly.

“The surfaces are unrefined as well; a result of utilizing oil stick on canvas that, by its nature, provides a textured surface that enhances the illusion of depth,” Kelly said. “The resulting manifestations seem structurally suspect, a quality fully intended by the artist.”

Kleberg currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.

Sponsors of Warp and Weft are Michele and Rob Arnot, John and Ginger Dudley, Blair and Joseph Fitzsimons, The Helen K. Groves Fund, Susan and Robert Montgomery, and Brenda and Glenn Picquet.

Cell Series: Sculptures

the Size of Hailstones

Lily Cox-Richard’s sculpture exhibition is part of the Cell Series at the OJAC that presents living artists and their work.