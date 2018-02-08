eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Area wildfire danger critical

Area wildfire danger critical

February 7, 2018 · Posted In: Local
Rural Fire Dept_8128

Local volunteers urge special caution

Heading into their second month with no significant moisture, Shackelford County residents are cautioned that conditions are ripe for wildfires all across the Big Country area.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions