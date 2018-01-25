eriacta 100 opinie

Students compete well at Haskell

January 24, 2018 · Posted In: Albany, School
UIL winners

AHS team takes second place overall

By Kathy Thomson
The Albany journalism team won first, the spelling and vocabulary team garnered second, and the science team also took second place in their respective events at the UIL practice meet at Haskell on Saturday, Jan. 20, helping Albany earn second place overall from among the 15 schools at the annual Haskell Pow Wow.

