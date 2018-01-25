eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » Students, staff give almost 40 pints of blood

Students, staff give almost 40 pints of blood

January 24, 2018 · Posted In: Albany, Local, School
Blood_6179

Students and staff at Albany High teamed up to give 37 pints of blood last Thursday, Jan. 18, at the blood drive organized by the student council, and another eight would-be donors were screened, but were unable to contribute.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions