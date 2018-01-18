Local election sign-up underway

Candidates begin filing on Wednesday

Wednesday was the first day people could begin filing for a spot on one of the local boards that will be selected by popular vote on May 5, with several candidates planning to submit their paperwork.

The filing period will continue several more weeks.

There is not a fee to run for local offices, but prospective candidates must file by 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 16 to have their names listed on the ballot, or by Feb. 20 to be eligible as a write-in candidate.

Albany City Council

Three two-year terms on the Albany City Council will be filled by the top vote garnering candidates from among the slate of applicants that throw their hat in the ring for the at-large positions.

The city council seats up for election this cycle are those currently held by James Waters, Lester Galbreath, and Susan Montgomery. Montgomery filed Wednesday morning.

City council applications are available at the Albany City Hall from city secretary Becky Wiloth. Those with questions can call Wiloth at 325-762-3133.

Albany ISD Board

Candidates for the Albany school board must live within the boundaries of the school district and must file for a specific seat.

The trustees serve for three-year terms and two of the seats on the local school board will be determined this election.

Place 4, held by Clint Bumguardner, is up for vote this year, with Kalico Leech placing her name on the ballot on Wednesday morning. Cory Brown also filed for reelection to his Place 3 post on Wednesday.

Applications are available at the superintendent’s office.

Shackelford County Hospital Board

The Shackelford County Hospital Board has over half of its seven seats available to candidates during this election.

Jeff Davis, Myra Hise, Janna Ledbetter, and John Ayers hold the four two-year term seats set to expire.

Candidates for the hospital board must have their applications signed by 10 registered Shackelford County voters.

Election information and applications are available from Regina Whitt at the district office at 840 Gregg Street.

Moran City Council

Three spots on the Moran City Council, all for two-year terms, are up for election this year.

The at-large council seats are currently held by James Power, Alaine Sanders, and Shirley Babin.

Applications for the Moran City Council are available from Jackie Wallace at Moran City Hall.

Moran ISD Board

Three of the three-year, at-large trustee positions on the Moran school board will be filled this May.

Seats up for vote this cycle are those currently held by Russell Holland, Sug Roller, and Lynda Stockton.

People must live within the school district’s boundaries to be eligible to serve on the Moran ISD school board.

Packets for the positions are available in the superintendent’s office during school hours.

By Kathy Thomson