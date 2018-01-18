Hospital board approves updated by-laws

Much of Monday night’s regular meeting of the Shackelford County Hospital District’s directors was spent in two separate closed sessions regarding personnel – one for the district and one for the clinic board.

However, no action was taken when the meeting was reopened to the public.

The board did approve an updated version of the district’s by-laws, which deleted obsolete references to the hospital and medical staff.

New language applies to the district-operated clinic and ambulance service.

The directors briefly discussed implementing a proposed “cash program” at Sanders Drug Store for those who may not be able to afford prescriptions, but opted to wait until next month when pharmacist-in-charge Eric Neal can be present.

