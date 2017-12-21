eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » Snyder wins breed title at Levelland

Snyder wins breed title at Levelland

December 20, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
Hannah new

Albany High School sophomore Hannah Snyder showed her Landrace gilt to win the breed championship banner and buckle

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions