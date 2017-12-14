EDITORIAL Dear Sports Fans

Dear Sports Fans

With basketball season now in full swing, it seems to be a good time to reprint part of an open letter that appeared in the UIL’s Sportsmanship Manual a few years ago. The close proximity of fans to the court in a gym makes it much more personal than at a football field, and both the athletes and the officials deserve encouragement from fans, not ridicule.

Dear Fan,

You walk into the gym ready to see a clash between your high school team and your most hated rival. You feel it is your duty as a fan to do everything you can for your team, and your role is to call it like you see it from in the stands. What you don’t understand is that your verbal abuse does nothing more than tear at the fabric of high school sports. The players are not being paid to play; they are not professional athletes that have to deal with fans like you. It is a privilege, not a right, for these athletes to compete as much as it is a privilege for you to sit in the stands and watch.

Contests could not exist without rules, and just as the players have to abide by rules on the court, you too have to follow the rules in the stands. The UIL has a few basic tips that can help steer you in the right direction.

1. The field of play is the athletic classroom for student-athletes. Instead of math and science, they learn teamwork and group responsibility in addition to dealing with success and overcoming adversity. You wouldn’t dare interrupt a teacher giving a test to his or her students, yet you do it routinely to coaches and student-athletes in their classroom.

2. Your ticket does not entitle you to disrespect or degrade others in any way. Everyone who is a part of high school athletics gives their best effort and that commitment should be celebrated.

3. Understand that the athletes you are watching will make mistakes, and no participant should be ridiculed at any time because of their efforts. Many of them are still learning the games they play and can easily be disheartened by a rogue fan attacking their performance.

4. High school coaches are actually full-time teachers first and coaches second. Anyone who tries to reverse this order is taking the first step to destroying a program.

5. Officials are present to promote the game and the athletes involved. They make judgment calls in good faith based on their knowledge and training. A lot of time and effort has gone into making sure that they know the rules better than you.

6. Finally, you are a guest of the school and should act like one. Winning is an admirable goal of competition, but it is nothing if it comes at the expense of morals, ethics, and common sense.