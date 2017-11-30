eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » 2 incumbents file for county offices

2 incumbents file for county offices

November 29, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local, Moran
Election Filing_1560

Clerk, treasurer to seek reelection

Two additional local candidates filed their petitions for placement on the March Republican primary ballot during the past week, and signature petitions filed before Thanksgiving by four candidates 

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions