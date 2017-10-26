Recipes for special section needed soon

eriacta 100 opinie

October 25, 2017 · Posted In: Local
The deadline for The Albany News’ 11th annual holiday recipe section has been set for Nov. 9, with favorite recipes being solicited from all ages of Albany and Moran chefs and bakers, as well as former residents and family members.

“I’ve only gotten a few recipes, so I’m hoping that I’ll hear from a lot of people very soon,” said News editor Melinda Lucas. “I was hoping to have everything in by the end of this week, but it’s a busy time of year and everyone has a lot going on, so I’m adding a few days to the usual deadline.”

Recipes can be brought to the News office, faxed to 325-762-3201, or emailed to news@thealbanynews.net.

