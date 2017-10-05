‘Cue up Success

The third annual Fort Griffin BBQ Cook-off is in the books and declared a success, thanks to the efforts of a number of volunteers.

Organizers were forced to change the location of the event from the Fandangle parking lot to downtown, mostly around the Courthouse Square and one block of Walnut Street from Hwy. 6 to South First.

While last week’s five-plus inches of rain probably kept those in charge scanning weather reports and a little bit nervous, the move was serendipitous. It was truly a happy surprise for many.

The cook-off was well attended at the Fandangle grounds, but it was right there for all to enjoy when moved to downtown. And it was enjoyed not just by the spectators who wondered by or who stopped while passing through town, it appears it was better for the entrants as well.

An unofficial poll of almost every team on Saturday morning revealed that the vast majority liked the downtown location. It was as close as anyone can be to a grocery store and a dollar store for those forgotten items.

Several of those participants who attend cook-offs on a regular basis reported that often they are held around a scenic courthouse square or in a quaint downtown area. Albany will win that contest every time.

By the afternoon when the major cooking was complete and entrants awaited the results, many began investigating local stores. That can’t be anything but good for downtown merchants.

The negatives reported – and there were only a couple – were that some of the teams felt a little spread out when it came to socializing and one person said that they were disappointed that the helicopter rides weren’t available.

Both of those issues could easily be taken care of in the future with a little planning.

The change of location happened fast because of the changing weather, and it seems that the event still ran very smoothly.

Congratulations to all involved. It was a success.

How about keeping it in downtown in the future?

It’s a thought.