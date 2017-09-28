eriacta 100 opinie

Gala reservations needed soon

Gala reservations needed soon

September 27, 2017
Annual fundraiser slated at Collins Creek

Prime rib grilled to perfection, two bands filling the fresh night air with boot scootin’ music, auctions, and an open bar are all planned as part of the Friends of Fort Griffin 14th Annual Gala on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the site of the Town of Fort Griffin, on Collins Creek Ranch.

