Tax rate, budget okayed at uneventful session

Tax rate, budget okayed at uneventful session

September 20, 2017 · Posted In: Local
NP briefs board on clinic procedures

Shackelford County Hospital District board members adopted the proposed budget and tax rate with no discussion and no one present from the general public during a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 18.

