Home » Local » Youths place at West Texas Fair

Youths place at West Texas Fair

September 20, 2017 · Posted In: Local
klt-West TExas Fair results pic of Dylan and Kamryn Browning and Kamryn's reserve champion black cross steer

Several Shackelford County Youth competed in livestock events at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo in Abilene from Sept. 7-16, including Kamryn Browning who won Reserve Champion Black Cross with her steer.

