Home » Local » Final plans made for 3rd BBQ Cook-off

Final plans made for 3rd BBQ Cook-off

September 13, 2017 · Posted In: Local
BBQ Cookoff

18 teams already signed up for event

All teams that register for the third annual Fort Griffin Barbecue Cookoff online at www.fortgriffinbbq.com by Friday, Sept. 15, will be entered into a drawing to win a three day/two night hotel accommodation plus a $500 airfare rebate and a $50 golf or spa rebate to the vacation destination of their choice from those that are provided by 2C Vacations.

