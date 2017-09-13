eriacta 100 opinie

Home » School » Student council leaders selected

Student council leaders selected

September 13, 2017 · Posted In: School
Stuco Officers_9521

AHS classes also choose new officers

Student council elections were held recently for Albany High School’s 2017-2018 school year, with the officers already starting the process of planning activities for the next few month.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions