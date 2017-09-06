Truck show set this Saturday

Local car club organizes 2nd event
The Second Annual Shifters Car Club Truck Show will entice nostalgia buffs and truck enthusiasts to downtown Albany this Saturday, Sept. 9, to see antique vehicles, hot rod pickups, and classic work trucks lined up side by side for judging and viewing.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.