Home » School » Show barn workday set Saturday

Show barn workday set Saturday

September 6, 2017 · Posted In: School
Pig Sale 2_2400

Preparations made for pig sale

Local 4-H and FFA families are requested to show up at the Shackelford County Youth and Livestock show barn at 8:00 a.m. this Saturday morning, Sept. 9 to clean up the facility in preparation for the annual pig sale, to be held the following weekend.

