eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Hospital tax rate to go down to 19.68¢

Hospital tax rate to go down to 19.68¢

August 23, 2017 · Posted In: Local
photo_local

Directors propose $2.95M budget for 2018

With proposed budget totals for 2018 almost $110,000 more than the current year, Shackelford County Hospital District directors plan to adopt the effective tax rate along with the budget at their next regular meeting on Sept. 18, following the required budget hearing.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions