eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Church » Ice cream social set Sunday

Ice cream social set Sunday

August 16, 2017 · Posted In: Church
Feed Store Directors with Davis_9639

Youth ministers to be welcomed at Feed Store

Tisha Wilkins, executive director of the Feed Store, has invited everyone in the community to come to an ice cream social this Sunday and meet the new youth ministers, Levi and Ashlee Herron.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions