With big brother Rylan Roberson (at right, l) making sure she doesn’t take a tumble, 15-month-old Brantley Komma (r), outfitted in Albany Lions gear, does a spirited dance on a tabletop during Monday night’s annual hamburger supper. The event, sponsored by the Albany Athletic Booster Club, also featured dances and cheers by participants in a recent youth cheer camp (below), as well as introductions of all athletes in football, volleyball, and cross country programs at Albany High School.