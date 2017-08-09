eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » Albany » ResourceCare ventures into TeleHealth

ResourceCare ventures into TeleHealth

August 9, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
RC telehealth_1874

Clinic hopes to introduce new technology soon

New equipment and technology is expected to open up an additional physical exam option for some ResourceCare patients once rules and regulations are ironed out.

