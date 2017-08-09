eriacta 100 opinie

Home » School » Band practice to continue on week nights

Band practice to continue on week nights

August 9, 2017 · Posted In: School
Band_9336

Musicians rehearse for upcoming season

Members of the Albany High School band met on Monday evening for the first rehearsal of the 2017 AHS marching band, according to band director John Stockdale.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions