Peeler, Rose to sign books Aug. 9

August 2, 2017 · Posted In: Albany, Local
OJAC book signing_2675

Popular puppeteers write children’s series

The Old Jail Art Center is hosting a book signing by their artists-in-residence, Dan Peeler and Charlie Rose, on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

