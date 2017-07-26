Duveen Russell, age 80 of Albany, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 25 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Knowles officiating. Interment followed in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.

Joy Duveen Dillingham was born May 3, 1937 in Shackelford County, Texas to parents Frank Groves Dillingham and Glendene Casey Dillingham. On Dec. 29, 1958, Duveen married Bobby Russell in Albany.

Mrs. Russell was a member at First Baptist Church as well as a member of the Albany Study Club and the Albany Book Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Glendene Dillingham; her son-in-law, Glen Bartee; and one nephew, Keith Dillingham.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Russell of Albany; one daughter, Shelly Bartee of Albany; one son, Kurt Russell and wife Heidi of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Donald Dillingham and wife Lounell of Breckenridge; three grandchildren, Justin Ray Russell, Kayla Joy Russell, Branch Groves Bartee and wife Adriana; one great grandchild, Bennett Glen Bartee; lifelong friends, Bunny Getzen, LeeAnn Vanderpool; numerous cousins, and loving caregiver Beverly Rogers.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Griffin Fandangle and may be left at Morehart Mortuary.