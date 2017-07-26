eriacta 100 opinie

Home » School » School registration to start next Wednesday

School registration to start next Wednesday

July 26, 2017 · Posted In: School
School new teacher_8671

Schedule listed for new students

In just three weeks the halls at Nancy Smith Elementary School and Albany Junior/Senior High will fill up with students busily reconnecting with friends and finding their ways to their new classrooms on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 17, the first day of the 2017-18 school year.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions