School registration to start next Wednesday

Schedule listed for new students
In just three weeks the halls at Nancy Smith Elementary School and Albany Junior/Senior High will fill up with students busily reconnecting with friends and finding their ways to their new classrooms on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 17, the first day of the 2017-18 school year.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.