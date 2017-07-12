eriacta 100 opinie

Home » Local » $1.2M repair contract awarded

$1.2M repair contract awarded

July 12, 2017 · Posted In: Local
photo_local

Arlington firm bids under estimated cost

The contract for extensive repairs to the Shackelford County Courthouse was awarded by unanimous vote to Premier Metalwerks LLC of Arlington at Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here.  If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here.  Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.

Already a print subscriber?  Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin.  If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.

About The Albany News

The Albany News is an award-winning weekly newspaper covering Albany, TX and Moran, TX in Shackelford County. We are also an office supply store and small printing business.

Categories

PDF Editions