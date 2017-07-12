eriacta 100 opinie

New AirEvac benefits to be explained

July 12, 2017 · Posted In: Local
Program upgrade available to residents

Randy Teague of the AirMedCare Network, known locally as AirEvac will explain some new membership benefits during next week’s meeting of the Shackelford County Hospital District, according to district office manager Regina Whitt.

