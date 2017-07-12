NSES registration set

Summer vacation is still in full swing for many students, teachers, and administrators in the Albany school district, but it’s already time to begin thinking about preparing for the upcoming school year, making sure that children are properly enrolled, and the school is ready for the starting day of the fall semester.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the story/website. Current Online Access Subscribers please Login here. If you are not an Online Subscriber, please Register here. Registration types include 1-Year, 6-Month, 1-Week, and 1-Day Access.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
Already a print subscriber? Choose the “Print Subscriber Add-On” Option to add Online Access to your Subscription for 1 year.
With this option selected, your one-week verification period will begin. If our records do not confirm your print subscription, your Online Access will end after the one-week period.