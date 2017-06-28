News deadline moved up 1 day

The deadline for next week’s issue of The Albany News has been moved up by one full day because of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

News publisher Donnie Lucas has set the deadline for 12:00 noon on Monday, July 3 for news articles, classified ads, and display ads.

“If you can get them to us before that time, even on Friday, we would appreciate it,” he said.

The July 6 edition will be printed as usual on Wednesday night and delivered on Thursday morning, Lucas said.

For more information about the early deadline, or to place information in the newspaper, call 762-2201.

The front office will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, but will be open for regular hours the rest of the week.

By Melinda L. Lucas