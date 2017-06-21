Early deadline set for Fourth

An early deadline has been set for the July 6 issue of The Albany News, according to publisher Donnie Lucas.

“Since the Fourth of July falls on Tuesday, which is our usual deadline day, we are going to have to move the deadline up a day,” said Lucas.

News articles, classified ads and display ads are due by 12:00 noon on Monday, July 3.

“We will print on Wednesday night and mail on Thursday as usual, but in order to take a little time off for the Tuesday holiday, we’ll need to move everything up a little,” said Lucas.

For more information about the early deadline, or to place information in the newspaper, call 762-2201.

The front office will be closed on the Fourth of July.

By Melinda L. Lucas