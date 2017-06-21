Winners named in 2017 Fandangle parade

75 entries roll down Main Street
Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of downtown Albany Saturday afternoon to watch the horses, wagons, floats, antique vehicles, motorcycles, and longhorns take over Main Street for the 2017 Fort Griffin Fandangle Parade.
